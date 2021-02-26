Liberia: 'Let's Put Aside Politics' Senator Moye

Bong County Senator Prince Moye has rallied all Liberians including his colleagues to see Liberia as the bigger picture and help develop it.

"Let's put the politics aside and help move our country forward," the Bong County lawmaker appealed to his people.

Senator Moye spoke over the weekend at a Town Hall meeting as part of President Dr. George Manneh Weah's counties tour in Bong County.

The lawmaker was quick to acknowledge and commended President Weah for his development works across the country, something he (Moye) has been doing over the period for which he is still representing the people of Bong County at the Legislature.

Well in a drive to begin the process practically, the former Deputy Speaker urged Ministers of Government to help monitor local leaders and checkmate them properly in order to ensure that the right things are done for the locals.

He said organizers of national occasions should stop stage-managing events aimed at misleading the President.

"If you select special group of people to speak at a particular program and instruct them on what to say and they say it but inside, they are grieving, it makes no impact because the situation is still the same," Moye noted.

He, at the same time pledged his commitment to continue to work with the Weah-led government in order to foster peace and development for the people, but was quick to add that he will also tell him the hard facts when necessary for the betterment of the entire population.

According to him, the just-ended special senatorial election was a referendum for the CDC-led government to do well; as such, "no one should deceive you, the Chief Executive."

He said it is time for people to desist from the eye servant attitude in government.

"Let's be real to our President and let the best be done for our country," Moye pointed out. Courtesy: Julius Konton