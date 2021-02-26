Nigeria: Kano Missing Children - Absence of Attorney General Stalls Arraignment of Suspects

26 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The arraignment of suspects in connection with abduction of Kano missing children on Friday suffered set back with the absence of Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Musa Abdullahi Lawan, representing the Kano state government in the case.

The matter was slated for re-arraignment of the suspects before the Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf.

At the resumption of the court sitting on Friday, the Principal State Counsel, Bar. Wada A. Wada told the court he was directed by the Attorney General, Lawan to apply for an adjournment and another date to enable him attend the court sitting.

Counsel of the defendants, Bar. C. A. Olorisade however objected to the application urging the court not to entertain the application as no cogent reason was given to grant the adjournment.

Olorisade said the suspects have been incarceration for about 2 years.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf however granted the application on the ground that this is the first time the prosecution counsel sought for adjournment.

Justice Zuwaira however adjourned the matter to March 12th, 2021.

Recall that the suspects were arraigned by the Kano State government on 38 count charges bothering on conspiracy, kidnapping and selling the children from the state to Anambra state.

The suspects in the matter included Paul Owne (Masterminder and 1st defendant), Mercy Paul (2nd defendant), Ebere Ogbono (3rd defendant), Emmanuel Igwe (4th defendant), Loise Duru (5th defendant), Monica Oracha and Chinelo Ifedegwu as 6th and 7th defendants respectively.

