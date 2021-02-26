Nigeria: Nurses Declare 3 Days Warning Strike in Ondo State

26 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ondo State Chapter has directed its members to embark on a three-day warning strike from March 1 over the percentage payment of their salaries by the state government.

NANNM gave the directive in a letter dated Feb. 26 signed by its State Secretary, Mr Aina Oluwasegun, and addressed to members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

Olusegun said NANNM directed that the strike should commence from 12 a.m. on Monday, March 1 to March 3 at first instance, following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to the government.

He said that the decision was taken sequel to the meeting the SEC, NANNM held on Feb. 16, which resolved that state government should pay 100 per cent salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021, 20 per cent balance of December 2016, and 50 per cent November 2020.

According to him, the union at the meeting also demanded an immediate commencement of New Salary Adjustment for local government nurses within seven working days.

"Following the expiration of the seven working days ultimatum without a response from the government, you are directed to proceed on three days warning strike from 12 a.m. on Monday, March 1 to March 3 at first instance," he said.

"The association also lamented the shortage of nurses in all government's hospitals, obsolete nursing tools to work with, which are leading to brain drain in nursing service of the hospital management board," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that medical doctors in the state had already embarked on an indefinite strike over percentage salaries payment.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

