Namibia: Burger Breaks Butterfly Record

NAMIBIAN swimmer Mikah Burger was in fine form at the Stellenbosch Grand Prix last weekend when he set a new national record, while he also qualified for the Fina Junior World Championships.

Competing in the Boys 15-16 year 100m butterfly, he set a new Namibian record time of 58,21 seconds, which was more than a second faster than his previous best of 59,70, while it also broke the former national record of 58,71, which Lushano Lamprecht set seven years ago.

With this performance Burger broke through the 600-point mark to qualify for the Fina Junior World Championships, with a total of 614 points.

Burger also achieved new personal best times in the 200m Individual Medley and the 50m butterfly.

In the former, he improved his previous personal best time (2:19,92) by more than three seconds to 2:16,09, which amounted to 587 Fina points, while in the latter, he improved his time from 27,70 seconds to 27,15 (552 Fina points).

Burger had been training with Swimming South Africa high performance manager Dean Price, who has coached many of Southern Africa's top swimmers like Ryk Neethling, Nathalie du Toit, Kirsty Coventry and Mandy Loots, and said it was a great experience.

"I felt confident going into racing last weekend. I trained with Dean Price and it was interesting and not quite what I expected. Dean is an amazing coach and it has been an honour to train with him the last few days," he said.

"The last time I raced in a serious meet was in January 2020, so this was a great opportunity to measure my improvement and work on some points in my style. I am so thankful to everyone who made it possible for me to be here this week and I hope that my performance will not disappoint," he added.