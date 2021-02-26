Ethiopia: Ezema Claim Political Conspiracies Hinder Democratization

26 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf Endris

The contending party, Ethiopian Citizen for Social Justice (EzeMa), claimed that conspiracies of elite political actors have hindered and slowed down Ethiopia's journey towards democratization.

Communication head of the party told The Ethiopian Herald that limitations have been witnessed in adhering to election rules and other related laws.

EzeMa Communication Head Zelalem Workagegnehu said that political parties should adhere to the country's laws and keep their commitment to the peaceful conduct of election.

"We're working with fellow political parties considering cooperation as a means towards a democratic path and it is crucial to understand the difference between competition and a hatching plot."

As to him, all campaigning activities should be held in accordance with the national interest with a view to building democratic and vibrant institutions. "I think no one could benefit out of political conspiracy."

In this regard attempts that have been made to disrupt the activities of any legally operating political parties should be condemned in the strongest of terms," Zelalem remarked.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.