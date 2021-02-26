Ethiopia: Ezema Claim Political Conspiracies Hinder Democratization

The contending party, Ethiopian Citizen for Social Justice (EzeMa), claimed that conspiracies of elite political actors have hindered and slowed down Ethiopia's journey towards democratization.

Communication head of the party told The Ethiopian Herald that limitations have been witnessed in adhering to election rules and other related laws.

EzeMa Communication Head Zelalem Workagegnehu said that political parties should adhere to the country's laws and keep their commitment to the peaceful conduct of election.

"We're working with fellow political parties considering cooperation as a means towards a democratic path and it is crucial to understand the difference between competition and a hatching plot."

As to him, all campaigning activities should be held in accordance with the national interest with a view to building democratic and vibrant institutions. "I think no one could benefit out of political conspiracy."

In this regard attempts that have been made to disrupt the activities of any legally operating political parties should be condemned in the strongest of terms," Zelalem remarked.