Ethiopia: Enterprise Envisions Containing Employment

26 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Office disburses over 29-million-birr loan

Debre Markos Technic, Vocational and Training Development Enterprise stated that over 29-million-birr loan was disbursed to finance some 87 enterprises comprising 277 members over the last three fiscal years.

Office Head, Gojam Abebe said that the office restored 87 percent of the disbursed loan, but 97 percent should have been restored. The problem emanated from not disbursing new loans.

"We plan to create 11, 000 jobs in the current budget year and managed to provide 3,746 jobs in the first half of the reported period whilst females constitute 1,680 occupation." Accordingly, the office has accomplished 67 percent of its plan for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The office has registered over 8,000 job seekers this fiscal year, and some nine enterprises containing 281 members who graduated in first degree and above are engaged in cobblestone road constructions. This is an exemplary move that has to be drawn by others as a good lesson.

The city administration and housing construction sector required to build shades that help enterprises to commence business.

More jobs are in the pipeline and major problems enterprises have faced including power shortage, limited number of shades, among others need a lasting solution.

BY MULATU BELACHEW

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

