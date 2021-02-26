Ethiopia: Scholars Highlight Significance of Negotiation Among Tripartite Countries

Scholars accentuated that the three countries, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, are expected to well consolidate the negotiation instead of acting on and off--referring to Sudan's irregular move--as the realization of win-win cooperation is instrumental in benefiting the present and future generations.

Ambassador Ibrahim Idris, Boundary and Trans-boundary Affairs Advisor to the Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, told The Ethiopian Herald that the stance Egypt and Sudan exhibit against Ethiopia is not compatible with principles of international law and practice as well as morality.

Despite the wavering stance of Egypt and Sudan, Ethiopia has continued resisting their illegal and irresponsible moves. To help this move bear fruits, Ethiopians everywhere should stand in unison against any conspiracy of the two countries against their country.

Ambassador Ibrahim added that universities can play a great role in well portraying that Ethiopia has the right to use its water resources centering equitable and reasonable water utilization without causing significant harm.

Besides, our higher learning institutions had better engage in researches and policy advises as well as a range of streams focusing on hydro politics, hydrology, water resource modeling, water shed management, international law and others on equitable and reasonable thereby ensuring Nile water share among basin countries.

"Ethiopia badly demands new blood capable of negotiating on dam engineering, reservoir management, capacity building with a view to professionally linking their country to the rest of the world. All Ethiopians should stand together for the completion of the GERD and strengthen their unity and peace," he added.

Eng. Gedion Asfaw, GERD Negotiator and Technical Team Leader on his part said that Sudan has no reason/moral to say that Ethiopia will not fill the dam without its consent. The principles of the agreements Ethiopia has signed in 2015 have incorporated the idea 'dam construction will be underway hand in hand with dam filling as the two tasks are inseparable.

Recognizing that the height of the dam and the water content are directly proportional, Sudan has interrupted the negotiation chaired by the African Union seven times over the last seven months, and this is a clear manifestation of Sudan's reluctance for the deal.

The interest of Egypt and Sudan is predominantly making Ethiopia restricted to their willing on whatever its projects regarding water resources. Since the science and research team have agreed on the amount of water we will release and limit, nothing could deviate from this agreement. The construction of the dam will be completed as per the plan; doors are open on the side of Ethiopia to negotiate if Sudan is willing to do so.

The very important thing that needs to be eyed at is young negotiators should come to the front to come up with convincing justifications in hydro politics and international law. For this to happen, all scholars, university students, teachers, and a group of national advisers from the private sector are expected to effectively discharge their respective duties and responsibilities through research and diplomatic work.

Not only should the Nile be developed but other rivers such as Wabi Shebele, Genale and many other trans- boundary ones have to be put under the pipeline. Hence, the young posterity, especially those in higher learning institutions, need to focus on this and do a number of researches centering how to use our water resources, when to use them, and by what means.

Since Sudan previously agreed upon the quality of the dam, what it is talking now about it is meaningless; instead the three countries will benefit more out of the negotiation if it starts thinking rationally.

The awareness raising forum organized by Adama Science and Technology University in collaboration with office of National Council for the coordination of Public Participation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam held at Adama convened more than 150 scholars from 11 universities. Sudan is willing to do so.

