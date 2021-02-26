Ethiopia's Gebeya Launches App to Help Freelancers Access Work Opportunities

26 February 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tom Jackson

Ethiopian startup Gebeya, a pan-African online talent marketplace, has launched Gebeya Talent, a new app through which it is expanding access to its network across the continent and around the globe.

Gebeya focuses on cultivating the untapped tech potential of African youth to prepare them for the demands of the global market, training young people with technical skills and helping them find jobs.

Its new app, Gebeya Talent, provides African talent seeking their next freelance work opportunity with access to a quick and easy application process, automatic matching, and a no-bidding process where they get paid at rates that represent their capabilities and experience.

Prior to the release of the Gebeya Talent app, the process to apply to join Gebeya's talent network was largely manual, requiring intensive human involvement. Now, leveraging improved processes and automation, the process has greatly improved, and Gebeya said it will be adding additional features to streamline and further optimize the process throughout the year.

"We strive to be the most-referenced freelance African talent company. Having fast, reliable, seamless digital tools at the heart of our marketplace is a must," said Amadou Daffe, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Gebeya.

"Currently, the process for talents, wanting to join our marketplace ,takes anywhere from one to two weeks. Our objective is that, with the Gebeya Talent app, we will be able to onboard a talent within 24 hours after they submit their application."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

