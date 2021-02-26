Liberia: Bettomax Liberia Launches Mobile App

26 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — BETTOMAX Liberia formally launched its Web and Mobile Application to sports betting and games of chance players over the weekend at the company's Head Office on 3rd Street in Sinkor.

With this Mobile Application, players can now have convenient access to all sports and virtual games (football, boxing, and horse race), SPIN2WIN, bingos, keno, and etc

on their mobile phones or computers.

In a statement over the weekend, the company said it has introduced the mobile app to reduce the overcrowdedness of its centers (3rd Street and Center Street) in the wake of COVID-19 in a nationwide help to follow health protocols.

