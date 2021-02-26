Liberia: U.S.$6 Million Petroleum Storage Terminal Construction Insight At Port of Harper

Harper — President George Manneh Weah has broken ground for the construction of a petroleum storage terminal facility (PST) as he commissioned the Harper Port refurbishment project on Thursday.

The PST is expected to be constructed within a period of two years at an estimated cost of US$6 million.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 25, President Weah noted that the facility will enable the storage of more petroleum in Harper for onward commercialization.

Besides, President Wesh added that the construction of the multipurpose office complex and petroleum storage facility envisions economic viability at the Maryland Port of entry.

The project when completed, will at the same time help address the age-old constraints associated with the supply of petrol products to major southeastern counties including Maryland, River Gee, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh.

President Weah heaped praises on the Managing Director of the National Port Authority Mr. Bill Twehway for being developmental-oriented as he referenced several other major projects under the port management as good examples.

The Port of Harper has had no storage facility, since the climax of the civil crisis in Liberia, thus leading to dealers in the petroleum industry to import their product from next door Ivory Coast.

Some dealers in Harper who spoke with FrontPageAfrica said they are importing products from neighboring Ivory Coast due to deplorable road condition along the southeastern corridor.

As a result, they said Maryland has continued to face hike in prices or petroleum products, even before the Weah's administration.

However, President Weah noted that it was necessary to embarked on the PST construction in order to ease the burden faced to import petroleum.

He said: "While it is true that PST is constructed, it is equally important to dredge the port to enable bigger vessel to dock in."

His comment was in response to plead from Mr. Twehway who called on the government for help to dredge the port.

"Mr. President, there is a serious need to dredge this port, but NPA is not able to do it on her own, so if government through the Ministry pf Finance can help us with subsidy, it will be of great help," Twehway averred.