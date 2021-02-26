Liberia: Inconsistent Testimonies Plague Massaquoi Trial

26 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Joaquin M. Sendolo

Monrovia — The prosecution case in the Finnish war crimes trial of Gibril Massaquoi, holding sessions in Liberia this month, has struggled with inconsistencies in the testimonies of witnesses to events that happened as long as 20 years ago.

None of the witnesses who testified this week has been able to establish the exact year the events they described took place.

Massaquoi became a part of the Liberia United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) from 1999 to 2003 after serving with the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) that waged war on Sierra Leone in 1991. He is accused murder of civillians and other war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The inconsistencies in testimonies are a challenge for the prosecution team because there is no physical evidence and witness testimonies form the key part of the case. But state prosecutor Tom Laitinen said he was confident that the consistency of the stories will override any inconsistencies in memories of dates and which faction Massaquoi was representing.

"There is no question that their testimonies are genuine and they are telling us the best that they know," said Laitinen. But he conceded there memories of some aspects have been understandably faulty. "I cannot remember fully what happened to me ten years ago, and the time of the witnesses' experience has taken long."

But in an interview defense lawyer Kaarle Gummerus said the inconsistencies undermined the case against his client. He also pointed to the witness's repeated references to Massaquoi as "Angel Gabriel" which prosecutors allege was one of Massaquoi's aliases during the war. Gummerus said that mistaken identification could be because his client is not the person who committed the crimes.

Defense lawyer Kaarle Gunmerus Leslie Lumeh/New Narratives

The prosecution has not asked the witnesses to identify the Gibril Massaquoi who is on trial as the Angel Gabriel that they say committed the crimes.

In Thursday's proceedings a fourth prosecution witness corroborated the testimony of previous witnesses that "Angel Gabriel" had committed chilling crimes.

"He was introducing himself always as, 'Angel Gabriel Massaquoi who can send people to God', and I remember him so well because he was the cause of my sister's death and myself was raped that I have scars on me today," said the witness, a woman, who was 16 at the time of the alleged crimes. The court has ordered journalists to conceal the identities of all witnesses in the trial to protect them from retaliation or intimidation.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.