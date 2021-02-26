Liberia: House of Representatives Approves U.S.$24 Million Supplementary Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has approved a US$24.3 million supplementary budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 to enable government deliver on programs that are critically in need of funds.

The House took the decision in Plenary on Thursday following recommendations from a conference committee comprising members of both House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate.

The decision for approval is in line with Section 18 of the Public Finance Management Act of 2009 which calls for amendment of the approved budget during the fiscal year through supplementary budgets to be approved by the Legislature.

Earlier, the House passed the supplementary budget at US$10.5m following a communication from President George Weah, and forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence. However, the amount was rejected and in a communication to the House, the Senate proposed that the budget be step up to US$24.3 million, an addition of US$13.8 million of revenue in transit.

The Senate also called for the formation of a conference committee comprising of members of both Houses to deliberate and form a single and acceptable version of the Supplementary Budget for Fiscal year 2020/2021.

The House, in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, consented and Representative Acarous Moses Gray (District #8, Montserrado County), who Chairs the Committee on Executive and serving as the presiding officer, constituted the Conference Committee members from the House to work with their Senate counterparts.