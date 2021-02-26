Egypt Wins Bid to Host World Federation for Medical Education's 2022 Conference

26 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced that Egypt has been named the country with the best action plan for organizing and sponsoring the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)'s World Conference 2022, among a total of 25 applicants worldwide.

In press statements Friday, Abdel Ghaffar said the WFME's selection committee has praised the plan submitted by Ain Shams University as an academic partner, as well as that of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for sponsoring the conference.

The minister extended his congratulations to President of Ain Shams University Mahmoud el Matini, and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Ashraf Omar, underscoring the need for joint cooperation among all parties concerned in the coming stage to organize the conference activities.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.