Egypt Wins Bid to Host World Federation for Medical Education's 2022 Conference

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar announced that Egypt has been named the country with the best action plan for organizing and sponsoring the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)'s World Conference 2022, among a total of 25 applicants worldwide.

In press statements Friday, Abdel Ghaffar said the WFME's selection committee has praised the plan submitted by Ain Shams University as an academic partner, as well as that of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for sponsoring the conference.

The minister extended his congratulations to President of Ain Shams University Mahmoud el Matini, and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Ashraf Omar, underscoring the need for joint cooperation among all parties concerned in the coming stage to organize the conference activities.