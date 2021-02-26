Liberia: Senate Err

26 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

-Rep. Gray

Montserrado County Representative Acarous Gray has uprightly said that both presiding officer, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and the entire plenary of the Liberian Senate are dead wrong for mandating to Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean to rescind its communication sent to the National Elections Commission calling for the certification of former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai.

Speaking at a news conference in Monrovia, Gray said that the decision of the senate is in total violation of the Liberian Constitution arguing that the justice minister does not work nor take instruction from the Liberian Legislature instead, the president of the country.

Thursday, February 25, members of the senate had summon Justice Minister Dean to explains if he was in know of the communication sent to the National Elections Commission requesting the electoral house not certificate Samukai for his guilty verdict in the tempering with US$1.1 million intended for the Armed Forces of Liberian personnel.

The Justice Minister and Chief Prosecutor Saymah Cephus argued before the plenary he and his team not in error on grounds that the new revise Election Law gives the Justice Minister the full authorities to detail about persons with criminal records. The senators said that it is not functions of the Justice Ministry mandate NEC for certification.

Rep. Gray said it is disgusting, shameful and embarrassing for senators to defending a convicted criminal in the chambers of the senate.

Gray furthered argues that Witness Dean and Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus were not given due process by hearing from the witness instead the presiding officer abruptly called for motion seeking punishment for the tow senior government officials.

Speaking in Plenary during the debate, River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh said most of the violence experience over the time here is due to electoral results. He added that the country and its people not prepared to return to the dark days.

But Minister Dean speaking to the media following the outcome of the senate requesting to rescind his decision, he said he had not done no wrong and the decision of the Solicitor General is line of the laws of the land, meaning that the decision of the senate will not honored by him and his ministry.

