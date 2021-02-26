Liberia: Weah Dedicates Major Southeastern Highways

Harper, Maryland County- President George Weah on Wednesday February 24, dedicated two major highways in the southeast as part of activities on his nationwide county tour.

The two Southeastern corridors are the 50 kilometers Harper-Karloken on Tuesday and the 16 kilometers Harper Junction-Cavalla Customs Roads which was done in Wednesday.

The Harper-Karloken Road stretches from Harper City in Maryland County all the way to Karloken City in River Gee County, while the Harper Junction-Cavalla Custom stretches from the intersection of Harper to the Ivorian border.

The two road projects, which cost a combined total of US$55.4 million, were constructed by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Company Limited with funding coming from African Development Bank Group, which includes: African Development Fund (ADF), Nigerian Trust Fund (NTF), Fragile States Facility (FSF) and the Government of Liberia (GoL) with the Ministry of Public Works serving as the monitoring arm.

It could be recalled that on September 5, 2013, the Liberian government signed the Protocol and Loan Agreement with the African Development Bank Group to prioritize the Fish Town t-Harper Road Project Phase I, as well as the Maintenance of the Existing Laterite Road from Karloken to Fish Town (80km)] in order to improve major road corridors within the Southeast.

Specifically, the Harper-Karloken Road Project is part of the 510km road linking Ganta to Harper as part of the Trans West African Highway (Lagos - Nouakchott).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This project seeks to improve roads connectivity, thereby reducing travel time, cost reduction for vehicle operation and maintenance, socio-economic development, amongst others.

Speaking at the dedication of the projects, the Acting Minister of Public Works, Madam Ruth Coker- Collins, said the completion of the roads, mainly the Harper Junction-Cavalla Custom Road, has also improved internal and cross-border trade in Ivory Coast, especially the export of palm and rubber by the Maryland Oil Palm Planation (MOPP), Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) among others.

"We are excited and pleased that the completion of the Fish Town Harper Road Phase I, is contributing greatly to the growth and development within the region," said the acting Works Minister.

With nothing much said, as he cut the ribbon to one of the road projects, President Weah lauded the Ministry of Public Works for its supervisory role played during the course of the projects.

He reemphasized that the construction of roads will lead to economic growth and development with the southeastern corridor being no exception.