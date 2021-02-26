Liberia: Weah Commissions Harper Port Refurbishment Project

Harper, Maryland County-President George Weah on Thursday February 25, broke grounds for the construction of a brand new multipurpose office complex and Petroleum storage facility at the Port of Harper.

While, pledging his fullest support, President Weah pointed out that the refurbished port will serve as a viable access to the Liberian economy.

The project when completed, is expected to ease the supply of petrol products to major southeastern counties: Maryland, River Gee, Grand Kru, Grand Gedehand neighboring border cities.

National Port Authority Managing Director, Bill Twehwaysaid the project as a milestone development for the Port of Harper following years ofpoor infrastructure imaging and inactive operations. The project according to Twehway is in keeping with government's vision to refurbish and operationalize the Ports to ensure super economic activities throughout the country.

Harper Port Director William Wallace and Leon Nynetu, of Express Oil Importation Liberia indicated that the project will create jobs, reduce commodity prices and ease unwanted hardship for commuters especially during the raining season.

Mr. Wallace noted that the lifelines of port is tied to its brand new super structure outlook ; adding the plans are also underway for Golden Veroleum to construct a giant size Palm oil storage facility.

This he said, will necessitate the need for dragging and other capital projects at port.

The Harper Port refurbishment project is a Triple 'P' (Private Public Partnership arrangement by and through a Liberian Owned Company - Express Oil Importation Liberia Incorporated.

Located about 762 kilometers away from Monrovia within the Southeastern region of Liberia near the border with Ivory Cost, the Port of Harper was established 1959 on the Rocky Russian Island and has a breakwater of 150 kilometers with reinforced Pier and dept of 5.5

It was established for the exportation of Palm oil, rubber and timber while at the same time importing machinery, building materials and other consumable goods.