South Africa: Shacks Flooded By Vandalised Pipe in Drought-Stricken Gqeberha

26 February 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Port Elizabeth — Residents fled their shacks in NU29, Motherwell, as water spouted from the ground from about 2am on Friday.

As early as 2am on Friday morning, water spouted sky high from an open drain in NU29 in Motherwell, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). Ten terrified families fled their shacks. About 20 other shacks were flooded with residents' furniture drenched.

By 11am, the problem was still not fixed. Municipal workers at the scene promised to fix the burst within four hours.

Video by Thamsanqa Mbovane

A police van arrived and police told children to stop playing in that water "or we will arrest you".

Resident Sibongiseni Ngqungqumba said, "The municipal workers arrived at about 7am and took pictures and left us without saying when they will fix this."

"When I woke up I thought it was raining heavily but as I went outside, I saw the water burst which looked like a tornado."

Vuyisile Mpolweni said his food and furniture were soaked and he took his belongings to his neighbour to keep.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said, "A valve was removed and stolen from a bulk pipeline. ... A team is attending to it. More updates to follow."

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.