Zimbabwe: Six Machete-Wielding Robbers Arrested

Police in Zvishavane have arrested six suspected armed robbers who were part of an eight machete-wielding gang that was targeting people with large amounts of cash.

The six are Farai Moyo (21), Ndumiso Dube (30), Lonia Mukhuli (29), Patron Moyo (33), all of Mberengwa, Mududuzi Munyaradzi Makamu (28) and Sibangani Nyathi (46) of Gweru.

They were arrested by detectives from Zvishavane's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following a tip-off. CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrests and said investigations were in progress.

She said in one of the cases, which occurred on February 15 at around 2am, Farai Moyo who was formerly employed by the victim as a shopkeeper at Costas Raft Business Centre, teamed up with his accomplices and went to the shop.

"Farai Moyo identified himself and asked the complainant to open for him. When the complainant opened the door, the suspects attacked him demanding cash and valuables," said Det Insp Chinho.

"They took US$700, a metal detector, five cellphones and various groceries before they disappeared."

On the same day at around 3am, the suspects proceeded to another victim's homestead where they forcibly entered his bedroom and demanded cash.

"They threatened to kill the complainant. The complainant managed to escape leaving the suspects at his homestead. They took property that included eight points of gold, gold scale and various clothing before disappearing," she said.

Detectives then received information which led to the arrest of Farai in Mberengwa. He then implicated his accomplices who were also arrested on the same day. Two of the suspects were arrested while they were selling some of the stolen cellphones in Shurugwi.

Police recovered four cellphones and six packs of Madison 20 cigarettes. A manhunt for two outstanding suspects identified as only as Nyasha of Mutapa 3 in Gweru and another one known as Trust of Shurugwi has since been launched.

Anyone with information leading to their arrests should contact any nearest police station or CID Zvishavane on 0772429579 or national complaints desk on (0242) 703631.