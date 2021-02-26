Malawi: Lawyer Taulo, Estranged Client Resolve Differences - Mwalabu Apologizes for Defamation, Lawsuit Withdrawn

Private practice lawyer Oscar Asima Taulo and his estranged client, Moses Michael Mwalabu, have resolved their differences, with the counsel committing to withdraw the lawsuit he commenced against Mwalabu, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The former Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) student Mwalabu was accusing Taulo of swindling him damages the court awarded after winning a legal battle against the university.

The lawyer was representing the ex-LUANAR student who had been expelled from the university just as he was about to graduate.

After winning the case, the court awarded lawyer's fees known as party and party costs, which according to agreements and legal practitioners fees the attorney is entitled to keep.

But this is what Mwalabu did not understand. He lodged a complaint at the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Office of the Ombudsman.

This prompted Taulo to sue the estranged client for defamation. But after the intervention of MLS, Mwalabu apologized to Taulo for defaming his name through his Facebook account and other social media platforms.

Both Mwalabu and Taulo confirmed the development in separate interviews on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, respectively.

"I have talked to MLS' Martha Kaukonde who advised me what party to party costs mean. She also told me that Taulo is willing to assist me with some money to settle my outstanding loans, which I incurred during the trial of the case," said Mwalabu.

"I am particularly happy that he has committed to help me to sue LUANAR for my damages and reputation," he added.

Taulo said he held no grudges against Mwalabu and that he still regarded him as a client in spite of the disagreements over the costs.

"I will assist him sue LUANAR so that he gets his dues. Mwalabu is someone I really loved as a needy student and I am happy to have assisted him at the time he was about to be expelled from the university," he said.