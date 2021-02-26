Zimbabwe: Mining Companies, Workers in Wage Talks

The wage negotiations between Zimbabwe's mining companies and unions are expected to be completed today to starve off a potentially job action by one of the union.

This week, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers' Union (ZDAMWU) warned of an unspecified action if mining companies do not come up with a new salary offer for the first quarter of this year.

ZDAMWU has a membership of nearly 11 000 mine workers and has been participating in the wage negotiations at workers' council level. However, it has not been accommodated at National Employment Council due to some legal technicalities.

The parties in the negotiations have confirmed today's meeting was likely to seal a wage deal.

"We have met about four times now are we are likely to have a deal tomorrow (today), said one person who declined to be named because the matter is private.

The collective bargaining for the industry is held quarterly and mine employees have been traditionally represented by the main wing Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe(AMWUZI).

The mining industry is among sectors expected to help the recovery of the economy. Last year, export earnings from the industry contributed 73 percent of the country's total exports.

No comment could be obtained from the Chamber of Mines and AMWUZI by the time of going to press.

ZDAMWU secretary general Mr Chinhema said instead of waiting for collective bargain outcome at the National Employment Council, workers committees should negotiate with their respective companies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a chance to motivate workers at your mine in order to produce. Any mentioning of 'waiting' for NEC outcome will not help anyone," said Chinhema.

"We want you to engage progressively for the benefit of your mine, the welfare of your workers and their families and our country at large. You know what you are producing and there is no reason to wait for NEC outcomes."

There are now seven registered unions representing mine workers and their submissions are considered in wage negotiations.

Workers were demanding a wage increase of 100 percent to be fully paid in foreign currency, another source said. But this was rejected by the miners, arguing that they are retaining only 60 percent of export proceeds. Paying employees in foreign currency would affect viability given that labour constitute 30 percent of the expenditure. Besides, some mining companies, such as coal miners are not exporting.

The workers also wanted to be paid a Covid-19 allowance.

"What we seek is to have a minimum wage but workers can negotiate with their respective employers for a higher wage," said an official with AMWUZI.