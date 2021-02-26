Zimbabwe: 'Mosquito' Concerned With Slow Pace

Sports Reporter

TWO-time Commonwealth flyweight champion, Zvenyika "Mosquito" Arifonso, is unhappy with the slow progress, of the return of competitive boxing, in the country.

The Mosquito Boxing stable owner says most of his boxers, who have great potential, were just lying idle and this was now having a negative effect, on their promising careers.

Arifonso's stable, formed in 2013, has four professional boxers, and 15 amateurs, whom he trains at his Mbare base.

"My heart bleeds when these young boxers cannot have an opportunity to do what they live for," he said.

"We are fighters, and we will die fighting, but the current lockdown is giving us some tough times.

"Things are not the same anymore, as in the past most boxers survived on fighting but, at the moment, there is nothing like that.

"I think the responsible authorities should find a way to ensure that the sport resume.

"Most of my boxers survive on boxing and, without matches, it becomes difficult for them.

"I had planned to have many bouts for them, this year but, with the current situation, I don't think we can manage."

On of his boxers is his son.

"My son is doing absolutely well," he said. "Zvenyika (Jnr) has everything which a boxer can dream of and, I believe, he will go a long way.

"I started training him way back, and he is improving with each passing year and, were it not for the lockdown, he would have been challenging for big matches. "There are some athletes like Tinashe Gopoza, who is in the welterweight division, who has a promising future as well."