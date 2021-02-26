Zimbabwe: Woman in Court for Sexually Assaulting Minor

A Chitungwiza based hooker yesterday appeared in court for abusing a 13-year-old boy from Houghton Park in Harare, after linking up with him on an internet dating site.

She was charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Precious Teya (26) was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro, who remanded her in custody to April 21.

Mrs Guwuriro advised her to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Richard Mapanga said on February 22, the boy went on a dating site and selected Teya.

It is said the two started chatting on WhatsApp, where Teya listed the services she offers. She said she charged US$20 for sex.

Allegations are that the 13-year-old invited Teya to his parents' house on the following day.

The court heard that the boy asked Teya to bring sleeping tablets that he intended to give to his siblings so that they will fall asleep and stop disturbing them.

Upon arrival, Teya allegedly asked the boy to pay US$20 for the taxi and later gave him the sleeping tablets.

It is said that the boy asked Teya to return to Chitungwiza, but she allegedly refused and forced herself on the boy.

Allegations are that Teya had was intimate with the boy once with protection and started demanding US$120 for the services.

The matter came to light after the boy asked for US$120 from a neighbour to settle Teya's bill. The neighbour then called the boy's grandmother, and explained what had happened.