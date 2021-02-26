South Africa Gaming Industry in Exponential Growth

26 February 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — THE past year, characterised by the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, has brought unprecedented growth in the South African gaming industry.

According to an industry executive, the lockdown imposed since the end of March has led to gamers embracing their passion even more.

Yugen Naidoo, Lenovo Southern Africa's Consumer Business Lead, said gaming was now one of the fastest and highest growing market segments in the consumer personal computer (PC) market in South Africa.

He disclosed that in March 2020, when President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a nationwide lockdown, the company's gaming sales coverage increased by over 30 percent.

According to Verizon, global video game internet traffic has gone up by approximately 75 percent, compared to meagre increases of 12 percent in digital video traffic and 20 percent in web traffic.

"Naturally, we at Lenovo are energised to see the growth in this segment as we are currently the number one gaming PC brand worldwide and continue to innovate and develop tailor-made gaming products to cater to this market," Naidoo said.

Lenovo projects the gaming industry to grow as South Africa's infrastructure continues to evolve.

A recent report published by Statista states that the entire PC gaming market in South Africa is estimated to be worth R749 million (US$51,45 million) in 2023, a 12 percent increase in value from R670 million in 2018.

A big trend Lenovo has witnessed is that gamers in South Africa are moving to social gaming, the free-to-play revenue model with downstream in-game purchases.

In addition to this, there has been a massive spike in Esports and Twitch's viewership, the stats of which have almost doubled since last year.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.