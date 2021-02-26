Namibia: Cabinet Challenged Over Struggle Kids Jobs

26 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The ombudsman and the Khorixas Constituency Youth Forum want an interdict that would set aside and terminate a Cabinet decision that directed that certain jobs be reserved for children of the liberation struggle and for them to be employed without going through the recruitment process as required by law.

In an affidavit, Ombudsman John Walters said children of the liberation struggle do not fit the criteria of affirmative action which may be applied to racially disadvantaged persons, women and person with disabilities and nor do they meet the conditions set out within the Veterans Act.

"The fact that the reserved jobs within the public service are not subject to advertisement and are therefore specially set-aside only for the children of the liberation struggle - the result of the decision is that other qualifying Namibian citizens are denied the opportunity to compete for those vacant posts," said Walters.

According to Walters, the Office of the Ombudsman investigated after it received numerous complaints from previously disadvantaged Namibian citizens.

The findings of that investigation according to Walters indicate that all Namibian qualifying persons who seek employment in entry-level positions within the public service and are not children of the liberation struggle would not be given an opportunity to compete for those positions.

There is a separate recruitment and appointment process for the children of the liberation struggle.

The investigation also revealed that Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa would reserve vacancies for the children of the liberation struggle and such posts will not be advertised.

Simataa would allegedly then submit the names of those to be appointed for the vacant positions.

"The names of the children of the liberation struggle to be appointed are simply forwarded without any disclosure as to how those names are arrived at and the process followed in arriving at the list of names selected for appointment," noted Walters.

Further stating that there is no transparency in the recruitment process despite public funds would be utilised to remunerate the recruits.

The Cabinet secretariat, which stated its intent to oppose the application was dealt a major blow yesterday when their application for condonation was dismissed by Judge Thomas Masuku.

Cabinet applied for condonation for the court to show leniency after they failed to file their opposition within the prescribed time.

According to Masuku, the Cabinet failed to file their papers timeously as required and they also failed to indicate if their application has any prospect of success.

Masuku cautioned the lawyers from government attorneys who are representing Cabinet to put their house in order, as it is not the first time that he had to head a warning to them.

The court postponed the matter to 11 March for a status report before they can set a date for a hearing.

Local lawyer Tinashe Chibwana is representing the ombudsman and Khorixas Constituency Youth Forum, while Freddy Kadhila from government attorneys is representing Cabinet.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.