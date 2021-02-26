Namibia: Contractor Abandons Govt Project

26 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform will secure sufficient budget allocation during the 2021/22 financial year for further construction work on its Ohangwena regional head office at Eenhana.

The ministry's spokesperson, Chrispin Matongela, in his response to Nampa queries regarding construction stoppage, indicated the building was abandoned in 2017 after the contractor left the construction site.

Matongela said the contractor, Spes Bona Construction and Renovations CC, "absconded because of its inability to continue and financial problems" by then.

"There are no payment disputes, neither outstanding nor unpaid invoices by the ministry," he said, adding that for the past three consecutive financial years, most ministerial projects were affected by the exorbitant charges and penalties arising from the Neckartal Dam project.

Matongela said the ministry tender to construct its regional head office at Eenhana was awarded to Spes Bona Construction and Renovations at N$34 million in 2014.

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein during his recent visit to Eenhana expressed disappointment over contractors failing to deliver after being awarded government tenders.

He went on to say the government will no longer tolerate companies abandoning projects, adding that it wastes taxpayers' money.

Schlettwein told journalists the construction of the office was supposed to be completed long ago, but the building stands incomplete after construction was started some six years ago.

Through the Ministry of Works and Transport, Schlettwein said his ministry has drawn up a list of unfinished capital projects.

"We have now decided to ensure that all projects are completed as we can't see taxpayers' money going to waste like this," cited the minister.

Approached for comment, a senior representative of Spes Bona Construction and Renovations, who preferred to remain unnamed, said the company abandoned the project due to delayed payment for months on the part of the government.

The Spes Bona rep stated although the contract is not yet terminated, "things are tough and the company is thinking of parting ways".

He concluded by saying the company is proud of the work it did on the building, which is almost complete and "only needs finishing touches".

- Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.