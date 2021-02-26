Zimbabwe: Junior League for Northern Region

Sports Reporter

THE ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League have reaffirmed their commitment to develop grassroots football with the launch of a junior league.

The league will be launched as soon as the game is given the greenlight to return from the Covid-19 induced hiatus.

"We have also been engaging sponsors for our yet-to-be launched Junior League," chairman, Martin Kweza, said.

"Like I indicated, most of those companies approached (are exhibiting) a wait-and-see attitude, because there was no football.

"I am sure, with the return of our beloved game, they will also warm up to our charm offensive, and we keep our fingers crossed.

"We have not been resting, in our endeavour to improve the quality of football, in the Northern Region Soccer League.

"We have been, and we are still approaching different corporates, to partner us for the smooth and exciting running of the league.

"As such, we have identified grassroots development, as a major area of concern, and we should be seen taking some leading roles, in addressing this issue." He said the junior players were the future of the league and the game.

"We cannot afford to neglect development, and we have to play our role effectively," he said.

"In this case, I am saying, we will be introducing a junior league in the region, with all the 20 clubs in the region, required to provide the juniors. "That way, the juniors will grow up, knowing fully the essence of competition and professionalism.

"We are very delighted to confirm that we will be launching a junior league although, at the moment, no sponsor has really committed but we are optimistic that if football returns, sponsors will also come on board."

They have already attracted sponsorship packages for different categories.

The region partnered Unilongview, who will sponsor the Coach of the Month and Year prizes. Kweza urged their members to maintain their stadia. "May you ensure that your grounds are in good playable condition in preparation for the safe return of football.

"My board will be visiting your grounds, to assess their readiness, even before the FIB start their assessments.