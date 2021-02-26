Zimbabwe: Frontline Journalists Receive Covid-19 Jab

26 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The vaccination of journalists against Covid-19 has started following Tuesday's Cabinet decision that they be included among frontline workers being vaccinated under Phase One of the programme.

Cabinet approved the submission by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services that journalists be included in the first phase of the vaccination programme as they are frontline workers.

Some of the journalists who were vaccinated yesterday urged their colleagues to get the jab so as to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Roselyne Sachiti, the Features Editor of The Herald said vaccination is ideal because it protects others from the coronavirus, which has destroyed people's lives the world over.

"Vaccination does not protect myself only, but others will be also protected, Let's make informed decisions based on facts", said Sachiti.

The Herald Deputy News Editor, Kudakwashe Mugari said people need to understand that this vaccine is safe.

Kudakwashe Hunda, The Herald Senior Photographer said as frontline workers we are all supposed to be among the first to be inoculated so our colleagues in the media fraternity should also get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is the only way to go, lets get vaccinated to save our lives together with our families", said Hunda.

A senior journalist Joseph Madzimure also highlighted the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, saying it is a move in the right direction because the vaccine is there to help us fight the virus that has destroyed millions of lives in the world.

"Prevention is better than cure, let's protect ourselves by getting vaccinated", said Madzimure.

James Chikwanah, a Zimpapers sub editor, also urged journalists and others to get vaccinated.

"I am glad that I was vaccinated today and others should follow a good development which we are doing as individuals to protect ourselves from Covid-19," he said.

Another Zimpapers sub editor Privilege Chikwaya said vaccination is the only way to protect ourselves. "Let's all get inoculated. Vaccines are for the greater good."

Zimbabwe launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme last Thursday and vaccination of frontline workers started on Monday.

