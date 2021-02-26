Zimbabwe: 'We Can't Sacrifice Our Warriors Brand'

ZIMBABWE'S AFCON qualifiers next month need serious contingency planning above the usual template of ZIFA's operational guidelines.

We find ourselves in a Catch-22 situation, which is exposing our strategic planning, in terms of how the modern sport is managed.

The fact that we have started seeing communication from ZIFA, about the invitation of players, and how they could be affected by strict regulations put in place by the UK government, is systematic of the way we operate.

Since our last fixture, against Algeria on November 6, 2020, and the subsequent preparations leading to the disastrous CHAN tournament, one can question the pedigree of those handling this delicate situation.

The paralysis, in our football administration, shows our lack of serious strategic planning, in terms of aligning our national interests of economic activity, with the sports industry.

This is being exposed by this current impasse, which threatens the very shaky foundations, of an industry that is on its knees.

ZIFA should have been discussing their options, with the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Commission, a long time ago, in January, when the UK authorities started tightening their entry points.

The fact that ZIFA, and the Sports Commission have differences, means that it's our athletes, who end up suffering badly.

Our AFCON group is the one which is most affected by these regulations by the UK authorities.

We should have raised our case, with CAF and FIFA, from as early as December and January, so that the travel impediments in place, could not be used to weaken our team.

The thrust should have been to try and find a way where these fixtures could be postponed until, let's say, June, when another international window opens.

It will be summer in Europe, and in the UK, where we have about five key players, this period has seen Covid-19 cases dropping significantly.

Already, the expectation here is that there could be fans allowed, to watch football matches, in May.

That alone means that those in charge of science here predict that things will improve and, by around May and June, our players could be cleared, to go and play for the Warriors, without any challenges.

After all, many of them will be on off-season, and that means they could be home, and we won't be handicapped by the challenges we are facing now.

This is not impossible, that is why the Kaizer Chiefs CAF Champions League match was switched, to another date, because nothing is cast in stone.

What the SAFA authorities simply did was to take their case to CAF, provide solid arguments and they got relief for their club.

When the bulk of our established players, cannot make it, because of things beyond their control, the level of the playing field becomes compromised.

We can't be victims when we know there are avenues, for us to argue our case, unless we don't want to see these boys, and our nation, writing success stories.

Tendayi Darikwa, Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Brendan Galloway can walk into most of the teams in Africa.

That they cannot be able to play for their country, simply because of Covid-19 issues, should not be accepted.

We must rebuild our national team and that is why the next AFCON finals are important.

The recent FIFA world ranking index, which saw us record a deep plunge into number 112, was a result of our chaotic planning, ahead of the CHAN finals.

Then, there was that dismal performance, in Cameroon, which we all knew was a disaster waiting to happen.

We need to improve this ranking and, going into battle next month, without our best players, will not help us.

Our athletes abroad have improved their profiles.

That is the reason why there is an increased interest, in Zimbabwean athletes, in most European and Asian leagues.

We should not let this major development get damaged, by any administrative shortcomings.

Our stock of young players is rising tremendously.

Just look at the most recent move to Portugal by the highly-rated Blessing Sarupinda.

We know we have the talent, we know our football can get better, what we just need is to get the basics right.

We have the capacity to improve the numbers of our footballers, in elite foreign leagues, but we won't do that if we allow our weakened national team to be beaten by Botswana.

We don't do that if we allow our weakened national team to surrender a ticket, to the AFCON finals, which our regular players had done well to keep within our grasp.

It's the time for leadership and, at times, it needs us to take on the CAF leaders.