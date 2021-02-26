Zimbabwe: VPs Salute President

26 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashudu Netsianda

VICE PRESIDENTS Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have lauded President Mnangagwa for improving the quality of life and standards of living for the citizens in line with his vision of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The President, under the Second Republic, has prioritised the economic recovery agenda as evidenced by several projects undertaken throughout the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Epping Forest Water Supply Augmentation Project yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the event was an epitome of public-private partnership aimed at improving the quality of life in line with Vision 2030.

VP Chiwenga said the Government is providing the necessary enabling environment for infrastructure development as demonstrated by the ground-breaking ceremony for the Gwayi-Shangani pipeline and commissioning of the Nyamandlovu aquifer expansion projects.

"As President of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has set economic recovery as the first priority of his administration. The projects we are witnessing today are in tandem with the guest of honour's vision and thrust for economic transformation and uplifting the standards of life for our people," he said.

VP Chiwenga commended President Mnangagwa for playing a leading role in the fight against Covid-19 through procurement of personal protective equipment and availing lifesaving vaccines.

On the social front, VP Chiwenga said the President is championing the ongoing programme of tackling irregular settlements in urban areas.

"The goal is to regularise all settlements and improve the quality of life of our people. Following heavy rains that we received this year, most of our road infrastructure is in a state of disrepair.

"However, through the astute and responsive leadership of President Mnangagwa, Government has instituted the enhanced Cabinet committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management charged with ensuring continuous rehabilitation and maintenance of infrastructure including expansion of critical ones," he said.

VP Chiwenga said all programmes by the President dovetail with Vision 2030.

VP Mohadi said the Epping Forest project and Gwayi-Shangani pipeline are key components in terms of achieving Vision 2030.

"Epping Forest water supply augmentation project and the Gwayi-Shangani pipeline are two key projects that reflect Government's commitment to finding a solution to Bulawayo's perennial water shortages. Water is the game changer in the economy and survival of ordinary residents," he said.

VP Mohadi said the Second Republic is committed to addressing the needs of ordinary citizens.

