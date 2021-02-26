Zimbabwe: Schools Told Not to Hike Fees

Senior Reporter

Schools that have hiked fees without approval, even when the institutions remain closed as part of efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19, should be censured.

This was said by chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, while presenting a report on the committee's assessment of preparedness of schools for the 2020 examinations following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Schools are required to seek permission from Government before increasing fees, but some have increased without requisite authority.

"The ministry has to deal with this issue urgently because it is unfair to parents, some of whom are not even working during this lockdown," she said.

Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the ministry should also devise a pro-rata formula for payment of fees.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said there was collaboration between the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to set the stage for the resumption of classes.