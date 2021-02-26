Zimbabwe: Schools Told Not to Hike Fees

26 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Schools that have hiked fees without approval, even when the institutions remain closed as part of efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19, should be censured.

This was said by chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, while presenting a report on the committee's assessment of preparedness of schools for the 2020 examinations following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Schools are required to seek permission from Government before increasing fees, but some have increased without requisite authority.

"The ministry has to deal with this issue urgently because it is unfair to parents, some of whom are not even working during this lockdown," she said.

Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga said the ministry should also devise a pro-rata formula for payment of fees.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said there was collaboration between the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to set the stage for the resumption of classes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.