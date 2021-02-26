Zimbabwe: This Vaccine Is Safe, Please Take It - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vouched for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine which he urged Zimbabweans to take as soon as it is availed in the country.

Speaking while officiating at the opening of 20 boreholes in Nyamandlovu, Mnangagwa said the fact that his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who was vaccinated last week is still alive proved that the Sinopharm vaccine had no detrimental effect.

"I-vaccine leyi irayithi, inhle liyithathe (this vaccine is safe, please take it up). The vice president of the party and the country had the first jab, he is still here," he said.

"My cabinet and myself in two weeks will be next when the next batch comes, I will be vaccinated. Wena ungubani (who are you not to get vaccinated)?" he asked.

Mnangagwa said the country would soon receive more vaccine doses from mainly China, India, and Russia also hinting that individuals who are refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine will not get jobs and essential services.

"You are not forced to be vaccinated but time shall come when those who are not vaccinated won't get jobs and won't be able to board ZUPCO buses. So, decide what you do," said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe would be following in the footsteps of the Vatican City which earlier told employees that they may risk losing their jobs if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination without legitimate health reasons.

President Mnangagwa earlier said the country can only return to normality after the majority of the population would have been vaccinated.

The government rolled out its immunization drive a few days ago targeting frontline workers, including healthcare personnel and immigration officers with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine but the uptake has been subdued even among doctors and nurses as many people question the vaccine's safety and efficacy, especially against the more infectious South African variant now dominant in Zimbabwe.