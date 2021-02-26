South Africa: Parliament Shortlists Eight Candidates for Lottery Chair

26 February 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Raymond Joseph

Parliament's Trade, Industry and Competition portfolio committee has finalised a shortlist of eight candidates to be interviewed for the vacant post of chairperson of the board of the National Lotteries Commission.

The vacancy opened up after the 11-year scandal-ridden tenure of former chairperson Alfred Nevhunda ended on 30 November. Zandile Brown, who represents the Trade, Industry and Competitions minister on the board, will serve as acting chairperson until a permanent appointment is finalised.

A shortlist of eight candidates, which the EFF and ACDP unsuccessfully attempted to extend to ten, has now been drawn up. The list and candidates' CVs will now be posted on all of Parliament's social media platforms and members of the public will be able to comment or raise objections up until 8 March.

Interviews of shortlisted candidates will be held in-person in Parliament on 9 March.

The committee will now meet to finalise questions and agree on a scoring and weighting system to assess candidates.

Parliament will select three candidates, one of whom will be appointed by Minister Ebrahim Patel.

The shortlisted candidates, in order of the number of parties that supported them, are:

Mr Terry Tselane: former Independent Electoral Commission vice chairperson;

Dr Barney Pityana: advocate, human rights lawyer and cleric, and former University of South Africa vice-chancellor and principal;

Ms Beryl D. Ferguson: former Cope MP and current South African National Diversity Institute board chairperson;

Mr Gugulethu G Xaba (no information available);

Dr Muthahadini Madzivhandla, NLC board member since 1 April 2017;

Rev Frank Chikane: cleric and moderator on international affairs for the World Council of Churches. Secretary of the Cabinet under both Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe;

Ashwin Trikamjee, lawyer who has served as an acting judge. Currently chairperson of the South African Football Association's Appeals Board.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Music Stars P-Square Loses Dad
Italian Ambassador Killed in Attack in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.