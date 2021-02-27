Nigeria: Kano Shuts 10 Boarding Schools Over Students Abduction

26 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The Kano government listed the 10 schools to be affected by the incident.

The Kano State Government has closed 10 boarding schools following the incessant abduction of students from boarding schools in northern states.

The Kano commissioner for education, Sanusi Kiru, announced this in an audio message sent to journalists on Friday evening.

He said the closure followed a thorough analysis and assessment of the abduction of boarding students during night hours in some Northern states.

He listed the affected Kano schools as Government Secondary School Ajingi, Government Girls Secondary School Sumaila, Government Girls Secondary School Jogana, Government Girls Secondary School Gezawa and Government Secondary School Kafin Maiyaki.

Others, according to Mr Kiru,are Maitama Sule Science Secondary School Gaya, Government Girls Unity School Kachako, Government Girls Secondary School Kunchi, Government Unity College Karaye and Government Girls Arabic College Albasu.

Mr Kiru called on parents whose children are in the affected schools to go and pick them immediately.

The announcement was made several hours after the abduction of 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, in the early hours of Friday.

Following the Jangebe abduction, the Zamfara government shut all boarding schools in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Jangebe abduction occurred about 10 days after over 40 students, staff members and parents were abducted by armed bandits from a school in Niger State. Those abducted in Niger were yet to be released at the time of this report.

Zamfara, in Northwest Nigeria, is one of the states most affected by bandits' attacks. The attacks have continued despite negotiations initiated by the state government with the bandits. The state government has repeatedly announced that many bandits had surrendered their arms and agreed to amnesty offered by the state government.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.