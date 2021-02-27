Nigeria: Military Warns Against Blocking Trucks Conveying Food From North to South

27 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The military high command has warned those obstructing trucks conveying agricultural products from North to the Southern parts of the country to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

A trending video on social media showed that trucks and other similar vehicles conveying agricultural products from the North heading towards the Southern part of the country were being prevented and turned back along Kaduna-Jebba Road by some people.

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said following the development, joint troops comprising the military and other security agencies were deployed to clear the Jebba - Kaduna Road and had since restored normalcy in the general area while free flow of traffic along the axis was restored.

A statement issued by Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said such unscrupulous elements should desist from engaging in such unpatriotic acts or face the consequences of their action.

"Members of the public, commuters and residents are please urged to go about their normal businesses.

"This is also to give a stern warning to any unscrupulous group or persons who are aiming at disrupting legitimate economic and commercial activities by preventing free flow of traffic and movement of goods in a bid to generate clashes along ethnic divides to desist from such unpatriotic acts or face the wrath of the law," it said.

Defence Headquarters urged members of the public to promptly report anyone found engaged in such atrocious activities to security operatives.

Read the original article on This Day.

