Nigeria: Matawalle Shuts All Boarding Schools in Zamfara

26 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle on Friday ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state.

This is as a result of the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Talata Local Government Area of the state.

In a statewide broadcast, Matawalle said his heart is with the families of those affected by the abduction.

"My dear good people of Zamfara State, this is not a moment to trade blames. The recent twist in the spate of banditry brings to the fore the need for the adoption of a uniform strategy across all the affected states.

"We can only defeat this formidable challenge through a united response. Politics or any other difference should not stand in the way of the fight against insecurity. The fundamental objective of governance is to secure the lives and property of the governed. My administration will never relent in the pursuance of this fundamental objective.

"I appeal to the people of the state to remain calm and resist the evil machinations of those who would want to exploit the current situation to achieve political ends. Insha Allah, with our collective resolve, we would emerge out of this situation stronger," he said.

Abutu Yaro, Zamfara State Police Commissioner, had said 317 students were abducted.

