Nigeria: I'll Bring Obaseki Back to APC - Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said he will bring his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the buildup to the 2020 governorship election in Edo, Obaseki defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from APC. His defection followed his disqualification by the APC screening committee over issues relating to his certificate.

Obaseki defeated the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the governorship election. This weakened the influence of his predecessor and political foe, Adams Oshiomhole, the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC, in the ruling party.

Speaking on Wednesday during the swearing-in ceremony for his second term in office, Akeredolu said he heard that Obaseki had returned to the APC.

"They said you have returned to the fold, and we are happy to have you," he said while thanking dignitaries who graced the occasion.

But Obaseki, who was among the personalities that attended the event, made a no-no gesture. Akeredolu then said: "If they cannot bring you back, I will bring you back."

Also in attendance were governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti). National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu and pioneer national chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande also graced the event.

Akeredolu, who was sworn in along with his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pledged to improve the welfare of the people of the state.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration during his first term and ensure that everyone was carried along in the scheme of governance.

Also yesterday, the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, whose tenure ended with Akeredolu congratulated the governor and his deputy.

Ajayi fell out with Akeredolu and contested against him on the platform of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

An impeachment move against him however failed as nine out of the 26 lawmakers of the state parliament kicked against it.