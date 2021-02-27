Nigeria: Cross River Senate Seat - Supreme Court Strikes Out Odey's Appeal

26 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal by Senator Stephen Odey seeking to be declared the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 5, 2020 by-election in Cross River North Senatorial District.

In a split decision of four to three, the apex court, in a majority decision read by Justice Centus Nweze on Thursday, held that the appeal was defective and lacked merit.

However, the minority judgment delivered by Uwani Abba-Aji disagreed that the service of processes was defective, and that the processes were effectively served.

The minority judgment therefore held that the appeal had merit and should have been allowed.

Odey had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which voided his candidacy in the by-election.

He had filed the action against Jarigbe Jarigbe, John Alaga and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as respondents.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Call for Action on Ethiopia by Five Former U.S. Ambassadors
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.