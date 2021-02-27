Ethiopia: Govt Affirms International Humanitarian Access, Crime Investigation in Tigray

The Government of Ethiopia has provided unfettered access to humanitarian agencies to aid the Tigray State and welcomes international technical assistance and collaboration on joint crime investigations that will be handled by Federal institutions.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Office of the Prime Minister said that the current complex challenges including civilian vulnerability in Tigray is emerged as a direct consequence of TPLF Junta's treasonous attack against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces on 4th November 2020.

The Office indicated that despite the misplaced assignment of culpability on the Government of a sovereign Ethiopia, various efforts have been undertaken by the Federal Government to address the state's complex security, humanitarian and security challenges, existing and emerging, following the criminality of a rough group.

"These efforts to stabilize the Tigray State, to bring normalcy to the lives of our citizens, to adequately address existing and new humanitarian needs, will continue by the Federal Government with close collaboration with humanitarian agencies and development partners."

Also, the Government of Ethiopia announced that it will continue bringing all perpetrators to justice following through investigations into alleged crimes in the state trough Federal institutions.

The Government of Ethiopia once again reiterates its commitment to enabling a stable and peaceful state in which its citizens needs are meet are met and impunity does not prevail for perpetrators of crimes against humanity and crimes against the state, the statement remarked.

It was recalled that the Federal Government announced in its February 24, 2021 statement the development on humanitarian assistance, international media access to Tigray and ongoing investigations for alleged crimes.