Nigeria: 5 Kannywood Divas That Are Not Nigerians

The Kannywood movie industry is blessed with talented actors. These actors have been entertaining people most especially in the northern part of Nigeria, and in some Hausa speaking countries in Africa. While there are significant numbers of Nigerian actors from the north buzzing in Kannywood, there are also actors from other parts of the country making waves in the industry. The Nigeria movie industry is indeed growing with different extractions with the Kaduna filmmakers recently floating Kadawood and Jassawood in Jos adding to the lists of independent film making industry.

Despite being largely in Kano, Kannywood actors are from all parts of Nigeria, with some coming from outside the shores of the country. They have mastered the act that they blended so well with their Nigerian counterparts in the industry. Here are some of the talented foreign actors that have featured in several movies in Kannywood.

Hadiza Aliyu

Hadiza Aliyu popularly known as Hadiza Gabon is a popular Kannyood diva. She was born on 1 June 1989 in Libreville, Republic of Gabon.

On her father's side, she is of Gabonese, while on her mother's side; she has Fulani relations in Adamawa State, Nigeria.

She is an ambassador for many brands, including MTN Nigeria, and Indomie. She has won many awards in the Kannywood including best actress at 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards, and also on the 2nd Kannywood/MTN Awards in the year 2014. She is the founder and CEO of Hadiza Gabon Foundation. Her debut movie was 'Artabu' in 2009. She came to the limelight with her scintillating role in the movie 'Yar MAYE'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amina Amal

Amina Muhammad, popularly known as Amina Amal, is a Cameroonian-born Kannywood actress.

She has stopped acting after her dirty fight with Hadiza Gabon in April 2019 when a short video of her being bullied by Hadiza Gabon for allegedly accusing her of lesbianism surfaced.

In an interview with Daily Trust when she came into the limelight, she said she developed an interest in Kannywood after watching the movie 'Hubbi' which had Ali Nuhu, Adam A. Zango, and others as casts. She said she came to Nigeria not knowing anybody, and not able to speak Hausa language at that time. Her first movie was Amal.

Rakiya Musa

Rakiya Musa is a Nigerien-born, Kannywood actress. She is very popular in Hausa music videos. She has featured in many music videos alongside Hamisu Breaker, and most recently in the blockbuster music video, "A yi mini aure." Her debut movie was Aisha Humaira.

Diamond Zahra

Zahra Muhammad, popularly known as Diamond Zahra, is another Nigerien-born Kannywood actress born in Tahoua, Niger Republic. Her first movie was 'Zuma da madaci' in 2018.

She has featured in the latest web series, Gargada, and many other movies.

Fati Nijar

Fati Labaran, popularly known as Fati Nijar is a popular Kannywood musician that has been making waves in the industry. She is a senior and well-respected musician among the female musicians of the industry.