Nigeria: Insecurity - Military Seeks Telecom Service Providers Cooperation

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lucky Irabor, has urged telecommunications service providers operating within the Nigeria to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to apprehend perpetrators of crimes across the country.

The CDS made this appeal when he received the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mobile Telecom Network (MTN) Nigeria, Mr Karl Toriola who was on a familiarisation visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

In a statement by the acting director defence information, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the CDS identified communication as part of the essential mechanism that could be used by the AFN and other security agencies to track down perpetrators of criminalities and nefarious activities.

The CDS added that DHQ will welcome and sustain any fruitful engagement and partnership with all stakeholders, including service providers, chief among which is MTN, in order to build a peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive.

Earlier in his remarks, the CEO of MTN, Mr Karl Toriola, stated that prioritizing the Defence Sector, other Security and Paramilitary Agencies necessitated his first point of call since assumption of office.

He said the visit was also in recognition of the selfless sacrifices of members of the AFN in their service to the nation.

Mr Toriola further stated that MTN as a telecoms service provider would continue to build cordial working relationship with all branches of government agencies, including engaging and aligning with the AFN and intelligence agencies in order to ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians.