Ethiopia: Women First 5m Race to Take Place in Addis

opinion

Elite athletes expected to participate

The Women First 5km race, an annual women's-only 5km run organized by the Great Ethiopian Run (GER), is set to take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

On February 25, 2021, the GER briefed the media about its preparation to conduct the race and stated that strict measures are under consideration to apply social distancing regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols; hence, the number of participants has been reduced to just 2000.

150 elite athletes will also compete for the cash prize including athletes from Kenya, Uganda and Eritrea.

Started in 2004, the 18th edition of the Women First race has a new title sponsor, Sofi Malt, and will take place, at its usual start/finish venue at Atlas Hotel.

The official launch of online registration took place on Wednesday in an event held at Aselefech Merga Hotel. Aselefech, a three-time winner of the Dubai Marathon, is also a two-time winner of the Women First 5km race.

Expressing her delight at the opportunity to go ahead with the plans for the race, Dagmawit Amare, Strategic and Innovation Manager at Great Ethiopian Run pointed out that the 20th edition celebration was planned to be celebrated with women first 5k race.

"We were planning in detail to celebrate our 20th edition of the Great Ethiopian Run big. Due to the pandemic, however, things are completely changed, and made our event organization be more critical in taking all the measures into consideration. Finally, we decided to host a race small in number but huge in getting a wonderful feedback from both the local and international community," Dagmawit highlighted.

Furthermore, she said, "At a time when the global economy has been badly hit by the pandemic, it is even more important that we continue to recognize and celebrate the contribution of female athletes, such as Aselefech to the economic landscape in Ethiopia. Her huge achievement reflects the achievements of so many women in Ethiopia who are pushing back barriers and moving our country forward."

Registration for the 2021 Women First 5km race starts on March 1st at three selected Enat Bank branches namely Mexico, Kazanchiz and Megenagna in the Great Ethiopian Run Office and through online registration methods.