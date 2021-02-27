Ethiopia: PM Trudeau Lauds Efforts to Expand Humanitarian Assistance, Restore Services in Tigray

Addis Ababa — The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau lauded efforts being made to expand access for humanitarian assistance, restore critical services and infrastructure in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Trudeau made the remark in his phone discussion with his Ethiopian Counterpart, Abiy Ahmed on Thursday.

The prime ministers discussed the situation in Ethiopia, including the importance of humanitarian access and human rights in the Tigray region, among other international issues.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed efforts to expand access for humanitarian assistance and journalists, to restore critical services and infrastructure, and to protect people, according to office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

He also reaffirmed Canada's support for ongoing reforms intended to consolidate durable, inclusive peace and democracy in Ethiopia.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Abiy affirmed the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and Ethiopia.

The two Prime Ministers have also discussed ongoing efforts in Canada and Ethiopia to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, save lives, and support people and communities through the crisis.

They agreed on the importance of continued international collaboration to ensure access to vaccines through such mechanisms as COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

The two leaders spoke about the importance of building back better to ensure a strong economic recovery that benefits everyone.

They agreed on the need for continued international collaboration to address debt and liquidity challenges associated with the economic impacts of COVID-19, including through the Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and beyond initiative at the United Nations.