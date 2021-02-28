Kenya's Year On Year Inflation Rises to 5.78pc in February - Data

28 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Kenya's year-on-year inflation in February increased to 5.78 percent compared to 5.69 percent last month.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the Consumer Price Index was up by 0.70 percent from 112.576 in January to 113.365 in February 2021.

During the period under review, the food and non-alcoholic beverages index increased by 1.01 percent while the year-on-year food inflation stood at 6.93 percent in February.

"The food inflation was mainly attributed to increasing in prices of some food items which outweighed the decrease in prices of other foodstuffs," reads the KNBS statement.

Prices of beef with bones, wheat flour white, and tomatoes increased by 0.78, 2.07, and 2.1 percent respectively.

However, a decrease was noted in other food items such as lemons, mangoes and maize grain decreased by 5.64, 0.33, and 0.18 percent respectively.

During the same period, the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels' index increased by 0.43 percent between January and February 2021.

"The change was mainly due to an increase in the price of kerosene by 6.02 percent between January and February 2021," said KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho.

At the same time, the transport index decreased by 2.33 percent mainly due to a rise in the pump prices of diesel and petrol by 5.66 and 7.57 respectively.

