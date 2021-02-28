Kenya: Kanga'ta to Host Ruto in Gatanga Weeks After Ditching Kieleweke

28 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata is on Sunday set to host Deputy President William Ruto at Kihumbuini market within Gatanga Constituency.

During the tour, DP Ruto is expected to conduct a series of rallies where he is set to popularize his hustler movement that he has remained committal is aimed at empowering the youths.

Kang'ata however warned against plans to disrupt the meeting saying persuasion, not violence should be used to win the masses.

"Those plotting evil schemes should be ashamed of themselves. In politics one uses persuasion not violence," he tweeted on Saturday.

Kang'ata who was recently ousted as the Senate Majority Whip has been warming up to DP Ruto in what is seen as a strategic move aimed at securing his gubernatorial bid in 2022.

Kang'ata was removed from the position on February 9. Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kangata had been leaking party secrets and could not be trusted any more.

He had written to President Uhuru Kenyatta in January when he opined that the Head of State's pet project - the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) - was unpopular in Mt Kenya region.

It is in the letter where Kanga'ata observed that there was need for the Jubilee administration to re-think it's strategy in the wake of the perceived opposition in the region.

The BBI proponents have since hit out at Kang'ata especially after all the 10 counties in the larger Mt Kenya region endorsed the BBI document in an apparent statement that outrightly poured cold water on Kang'ata assertions.

The counties are: Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu and Kiambu.

The region is largely divided into Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions affiliated to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto and his allies have been opposing some of the BBI proposals and insisted that it should be subjected to a multiple-choice referendum; a recommendation that has been rejected by proponents of the BBI including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments
Forbes Star Nigerian Okeke In U-Turn - Appeals U.S. Jail Term

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.