Kenya: Kanga'ta to Host Ruto in Gatanga Weeks After Ditching Kieleweke

Nairobi — Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata is on Sunday set to host Deputy President William Ruto at Kihumbuini market within Gatanga Constituency.

During the tour, DP Ruto is expected to conduct a series of rallies where he is set to popularize his hustler movement that he has remained committal is aimed at empowering the youths.

Kang'ata however warned against plans to disrupt the meeting saying persuasion, not violence should be used to win the masses.

"Those plotting evil schemes should be ashamed of themselves. In politics one uses persuasion not violence," he tweeted on Saturday.

Kang'ata who was recently ousted as the Senate Majority Whip has been warming up to DP Ruto in what is seen as a strategic move aimed at securing his gubernatorial bid in 2022.

Kang'ata was removed from the position on February 9. Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kangata had been leaking party secrets and could not be trusted any more.

He had written to President Uhuru Kenyatta in January when he opined that the Head of State's pet project - the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) - was unpopular in Mt Kenya region.

It is in the letter where Kanga'ata observed that there was need for the Jubilee administration to re-think it's strategy in the wake of the perceived opposition in the region.

The BBI proponents have since hit out at Kang'ata especially after all the 10 counties in the larger Mt Kenya region endorsed the BBI document in an apparent statement that outrightly poured cold water on Kang'ata assertions.

The counties are: Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu and Kiambu.

The region is largely divided into Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions affiliated to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto and his allies have been opposing some of the BBI proposals and insisted that it should be subjected to a multiple-choice referendum; a recommendation that has been rejected by proponents of the BBI including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.