South Africa: Government Receives Second Batch of Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine, 27 Feb

26 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa is due to receive the second delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces.

Due to logistical reasons , only official media will be allowed. GCIS will however, provide photo and video footage.

Government remains committed to saving lives and protecting livelihoods. All citizens are reminded that adhering to health protocols together with the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus.

