Tanzania: I'll Learn, Listen, Act - Bashiru - Observers Describe Him As an Ideal Choice

President John Magufuli on Saturday swore in the newly appointed Chief Secretary Dr Bashiru Ally, with the appointee promising to ensure directives issued by the head of state during his recent tour of Dar es Salaam Region are implemented.

The President appointed Dr Bashiru Ally as the new Chief Secretary with immediate effect, filling in the vacancy following the death of Ambassador Engineer John Kijazi that occurred on February 17, 2021.

Dr Bashiru said that as Chief Secretary, he will make sure the orders issued by President Magufuli are being implemented, including enhancing communication within the government and between the government and the public.

"I will make sure that this directive is implemented so the government can work as a team through public service and departments, institutions and ministries, and make sure various authorities provide important information to the public so that they can be aware of what their government is doing," he said.

He said the work of the CS requires one to speak less and instead learn, listen and act.

The new CS further said that President Magufuli has been stressing on the importance of patriotism, integrity and serving the citizens, especially in addressing various challenges facing them.

Dr Bashiru, further said that the Head of State has also emphasised on justice in the society and the responsibility of every individual to ensure that each decision made is based on justice, especially for poor citizens.

He expressed his appreciation to Dr Magufuli for appointing him to the high post in public service, pledging to work hard to enable the government realise its objectives.

Dr Bashiru also commended Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, members of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretariat, Central Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) for their cooperation they accorded him when he served as the Party's Secretary General.

He called upon Tanzanians to pray for him so that his performance can fulfil the President's expectations.

For her part, National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson applauded Dr Bashiru for being appointed to the position of Chief Secretary.

Dr Ackson pledged Parliament cooperation with the government and the new Chief Secretary.

"We hope Parliament will receive enough cooperation from you as it was during the leadership of the late Eng Kijazi," she said.

Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma said that the Judiciary has been working very closely with the government through the Chief Secretary.

He said the Judiciary will continue to improve the communication. He invited the new CS to visit the Judiciary so that he can familiarise himself with its functions and the ongoing reforms.

Before his appointment to the new post, Dr Bashiru was serving as the Secretary General of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi, a position he was appointed to after the resignation of his predecessor, Abdulrahman Kinana.

According to a statement issued on Friday evening by the Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli also appointed Dr Bashiru as a new ambassador.

Dr Bashiru was first appointed by the CCM chairman, President Magufuli in December 2017 to lead a committee that traced the ruling party's assets and liabilities.

Thereafter in 2018, the technocrat, who was by then serving at the University of Dar es Salaam's Department of Political Science and Public Administration, was endorsed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to be the new party's Secretary General.

Analysts and politicians have expressed confidence in appointment of the new Chief Secretary Dr Bashiru Ally, saying he is suitable for the post due to his integrity and expertise in public administration.

Lecturer of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Richard Mbunda told the 'Sunday News' that he knows Dr Bashiru as his workmate but also an expert in public administration.

"Based on his academic qualifications and his responsibilities in public administration, he is in a good position to perform well in the news post," Dr Mbunda said.

He said that during the state funeral of the late Eng Kijazi, President Magufuli described the qualities of the fallen CS which made him to continue retaining him to the position.

Dr Magufuli said that Eng Kijazi was a great public servant whose exemplary performance enabled his rise to the echelons of power in the government. He said he was a loving, generous and humble person who served all people equally.

Dr Mbunda said President Magufuli trusted Eng Kijazi and he was expecting to get a person with similar qualities... the Head of State has high expectations from Dr Bashiru because he has done a great job in Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Dr Mbunda described Dr Bashiru as a principled and clean person, thus he has moral authority of questioning the performance of other leaders, especially those who are not doing well.

He further explained that according to section IV of the Public Service Act, the Chief Secretary is a leader of other public servants who gives directions, and his image should reflect his position.

"Dr Bashiru is a principled and clean person who can oversee good governance," he said.

He however said that since the Election Manifesto of CCM was prepared during his leadership as Secretary General, he will be in a good position to emphasise its implementation.

Former Regional Administrative Secretary for Songwe, Mr David Kafulila said that he knew Dr Bashiru while he was a student and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He said Dr Bashiru was a supporter of Mwalimu Nyerere's philosophy while he was a lecturer and CCM Secretary General.

Mr Kafulila noted that Dr Bashiru has done a great job to restore the party's glory and brought major transformation within the party.

His record of integrity, discipline in work and professionalism has made him to be trusted ... "I believe that he will perform better in his new post."