Angola: March Women Tournament Rescheduled for Later Next Month

Luanda — Women March Basketball Tournament, initially planned for 26 January to 02 March, was delayed until later next month due to technical and operational grounds, Angop has learnt.

The statement released by the basketball provincial association, reached ANGOP on Thursday, says that the event will take place on 26 - 31 March, ahead of celebration of women's month.

The tournament is expected to gather the senior female teams of Interclube, 1º de Agosto, Formigas do Cazenga, Desportivo do Maculusso, Inter B, Academia do 1º de Agosto and Labomba do Maculusso.

The competition marks the Angolan and International women's day, on 02 and 08 March respectively.

