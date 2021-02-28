Ethiopia: Carter Center Statement on Passing of Dr. Tebebe Berhan

announcement

Atlanta — Former President Jimmy Carter and Board Chairman Jason Carter on the Death of the Most Honorable World Laureate Dr. Tebebe Yemane Berhan of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

“The Carter family is saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and fellow Lion Dr. Tebebe Berhan. Dr. Berhan’s passion and dedication to the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases impacted millions of lives in Ethiopia and worldwide through the Lions-Carter Center SightFirst partnership. His humanitarian legacy will endure through continued advances in Guinea worm eradication and river blindness and trachoma elimination in Ethiopia and beyond. He will be deeply missed, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Dr. Yalem Ambayem and their two daughters.”

– Jimmy, Rosalynn, and Jason Carter