Ethiopia: Carter Center Statement on Passing of Dr. Tebebe Berhan

@CarterCenter / Twitter
Former President Jimmy Carter with Dr. Tebebe Berhan (right)
24 February 2021
Carter Center (Atlanta)
announcement

Atlanta — Former President Jimmy Carter and Board Chairman Jason Carter on the Death of the Most Honorable World Laureate Dr. Tebebe Yemane Berhan of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

“The Carter family is saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and fellow Lion Dr. Tebebe Berhan. Dr. Berhan’s passion and dedication to the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases impacted millions of lives in Ethiopia and worldwide through the Lions-Carter Center SightFirst partnership. His humanitarian legacy will endure through continued advances in Guinea worm eradication and river blindness and trachoma elimination in Ethiopia and beyond. He will be deeply missed, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Dr. Yalem Ambayem and their two daughters.”

– Jimmy, Rosalynn, and Jason Carter

Read the original article on Carter Center.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Carter Center. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.