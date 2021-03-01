South Africa: Ramaphosa - South Africa Will Move to Alert Level 1 After Emerging From Second Wave of Covid-19

analysis

South Africa's Covid-19 second wave is officially over and lockdown restrictions are to be further reduced, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening. Under Alert Level 1, the curfew will be relaxed, more types of gatherings are permitted, and alcohol can be sold according to normal hours.

Under Alert Level 1, which came into effect on Sunday night:

Curfew hours are now from 12 midnight to 4am;

Religious, social, political and cultural gatherings are permitted with audience size limitations;

Indoor gatherings must be restricted to 100 or less;

Outdoor gatherings must be restricted to 250 or less;

If the venues are too small for these numbers, no more than 50% of the venue capacity may be accommodated;

Nightclubs will remain closed;

The sale of alcohol will resume according to normal licence provisions;

The wearing of masks is still mandatory and failure to do so a criminal offence;

SA's 32 currently closed land border posts will remain closed;

SA's 20 currently open land border posts will remain open; and

Five airports will be open for...