South Africa: Ramaphosa - South Africa Will Move to Alert Level 1 After Emerging From Second Wave of Covid-19

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

South Africa's Covid-19 second wave is officially over and lockdown restrictions are to be further reduced, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening. Under Alert Level 1, the curfew will be relaxed, more types of gatherings are permitted, and alcohol can be sold according to normal hours.

With only four days to go until South Africa's first coronanniversary, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation on Sunday night that lockdown restrictions are lifting further.

Under Alert Level 1, which came into effect on Sunday night:

Curfew hours are now from 12 midnight to 4am;

Religious, social, political and cultural gatherings are permitted with audience size limitations;

Indoor gatherings must be restricted to 100 or less;

Outdoor gatherings must be restricted to 250 or less;

If the venues are too small for these numbers, no more than 50% of the venue capacity may be accommodated;

Nightclubs will remain closed;

The sale of alcohol will resume according to normal licence provisions;

The wearing of masks is still mandatory and failure to do so a criminal offence;

SA's 32 currently closed land border posts will remain closed;

SA's 20 currently open land border posts will remain open; and

Five airports will be open for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.