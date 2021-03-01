Nigeria: Workers Contracting Covid-19 Stalled Apapa Port Rail Project - Amaechi

28 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"At the Wole Soyinka Station, Abeokuta, another mega station, the cooling system is yet to be fixed as well as other facilities in the interior parts of the station."

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the workers involved in the Lagos-Ibadan rail project in January stalled the completion of the contract, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

Mr Amaechi said the Federal Government had extended the project from its original destination at Ebutte Meta to the Lagos ports.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the three mega stations and seven minor stations of the newly constructed standard gauge railway in Ibadan on Saturday, Mr Amaechi said the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor handling the project, had connected the rail line with the country's premier port in Lagos.

"It is not clear when the project is to be commissioned as the earlier commissioning date of January 2021 was shifted due to the second wave of COVID-19," he said.

" Sometime in January, over 60 workers on the site contracted COVID-19 which stalled the completion of the project.

" At the moment, it is observed that most of the mini stations are still undergoing finishing touches while the cooling systems have been fixed.

"At the Wole Soyinka Station, Abeokuta, another mega station, the cooling system is yet to be fixed as well as other facilities in the interior parts of the station," Mr Amaechi said.

According to him, this is to allow for massive freight movement and free up Lagos roads.

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani; Chair, Governing Board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Musa Al-Hassan and the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they commenced the inspection from the mega station at Ebutte Meta before proceeding to the Apapa Port station.

To ascertain the level of work at the Port, the minister and his entourage took a train ride to Apapa Port which had been significantly connected to the standard gauge track.

Inside the port, the Minister frowned at the indiscriminate parking of trucks on the old narrow-gauge tracks along the corridor.

According to him, the inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail to all the stations is to put finishing touches to the 157km fast rail.

He said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring the completion of all train projects and to ensure that the contract bequeaths to Nigerians a train service that is comparable to anywhere in the world.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Okhiria, said the current frequency of the Lagos to Ibadan train service will be increased from once daily to twice daily in two weeks time.

According to him, when it commences operation, the passenger train will stop at Agege railway station and Abeokuta enroute Ibadan and back, instead of the present trend of stopping only at Abeokuta after takeoff from Lagos. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.